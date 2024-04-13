| Peddapalli Brother And Sister End Life At Same Location After Four Years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 08:45 PM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: A brother and sister died by suicide at the same location in a gap of four years in Godavarikhani town.

A degree student from Hanuman Nagar of Godavarikhani town, Arshiya ended her life by jumping into the Godavari river from the Godavari bridge on the outskirts of Godavarikhani town on Friday evening. Her brother Nissan had ended his life in the same way on October 1, 2020.

According to relatives, Nissan had ended his life unable to tolerate humiliation by his father Abdullah. A TSRTC employee, Abdullah allegedly warned his son Nissan in front of others. Upset over this, Nissan had jumped into the river.

Abdullah later abandoned his family, leaving his wife Shameem Sultana and daughter Arshiya. Since then the two were staying in Hanuman Nagar. Financial issues and family disputes are said to have led to Arshiya heading to the same location where her brother had died and ending her life on Friday.