Telangana: Millet Ganesh attracts people in Sircilla

The management of a private hospital got a Ganesh idol made of different types of millets to educate the people about the importance of millet consumption

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Millet Ganesh idol installed in a private hospital in Sircilla.

Rajanna-Sircilla: It is a routine practice to prepare different types of Ganesh idols and pray to them during the time of Ganesh navaratri celebrations. The management of a private hospital got a Ganesh idol made of different types of millets to educate the people about the importance of millet consumption.

Authorities of Himanshi Children Hospital prepared a five feet high millet Ganesha by using different types of millets and installed it on the hospital premises. Going a step ahead, the management has also decided to serve prasadam made of a different varieties of millet every day for nine days during the time of Navaratri celebrations.

Also Read 101 kgs laddu turns special attraction in Mancherial