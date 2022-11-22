Nalgonda: Man killed after lorry hits motorcycle on NH-65

The accident took place at 6 pm when the over-speeding lorry hit the bike from behind at Ambedkar Nagar.

Nalgonda: A 60-year-old man, Elka Ram Reddy from Chandampally in Kattangur mandal, was killed after a lorry knocked down his motorcycle on National Highway 65 at Ambedkar Nagar of Kattangur in the district on Tuesday late evening.

The accident took place at 6 pm when the over-speeding lorry hit the bike from behind at Ambedkar Nagar. Ram Reddy was on his way to Kattangur. He was shifted to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) of Narketpally by ambulance where he died while undergoing treatment.

Kattangur police filed a case and are investigating.