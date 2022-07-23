Nalgonda: Seven gates of Musi project lifted

Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Nalgonda: Seven crest gates of Musi project were lifted by four feet to release surplus water to the downstream in view of the increase in inflow. The inflow to the project increased to 10,332.9 cusecs on the day, which prompted the project engineer to lift crest gates no. 3,4,5,6,7,8 and 10 to release the water to the downstream. The water level in the project reached 641.30 feet as against full reservoir level of 645 feet. Present water storage in the project was 3.52 tmc as against gross storage capacity of 4.46 tmcs. The outflow was reported as 16,956.7 cusecs.

A large number of people came to Musi project to look at the gates being opened.

With the lifting of gates of Musi project, inflow to Pulichinthala project also increased to 6150 cusecs. The water level in Pulichinthala project reached 169.88 feet as against full reservoir level of 175 feet. The water storage in the project was recorded as 38.179 tmcs as against 45.77 tmcs. There was changes for lifting of gates of Pulichinthala project at any movement in view of increase in inflow.

As the crest gates of Srisailam project were lifted, the inflow to Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) was increased to 51,644 cusecs and outflow was recorded as 2007 cusecs. The water level in the project reached 535.9 feet as against full reservoir level of 590 feet. The water storage in the project was recoreded as 183.8 tmcs as against cross storage capacity of 312 tmcs.