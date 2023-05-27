| Nalgonda Three Arrested For Murder Of Youth In Koppole

Nalgonda: Three arrested for murder of youth in Koppole

Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Nalgonda: The Gurrampode police on Saturday arrested three persons including a woman in connection with the murder of a youth Boddu Santhosh, 20, at Koppole in the mandal.

The arrested persons were Avula Mallaiah (48), Aluva Naresh (38) and Avula Ramulamma (68) from Koppole.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Devarakonda Nageshwar Rao said Santhosh, a native of Dugunelli of Kattangoor mandal in the district, was killed by the accused by hitting him on the head with wood pestles at Koppole on May 25. Santhosh died on the spot.

Santhosh and Mallaiah’s daughter Gayathri, reportedly were in friendship while studying intermediate at a college in Nalgonda. They are said to have killed Santosh for visiting Gayathri in the village even after them warning him not to meet her.