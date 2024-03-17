Nalgonda to have 1766 polling stations for Lok Sabha elections

She asked the political parties for their cooperation for implementation of the MCC and peaceful conduct of the polling.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 05:41 PM

Nalgonda: District Collector Harichandana Dasari on Sunday said polling for the Lok Sabha elections would be conducted on May 13 in 1766 polling stations in the district.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of all political parties at the district collectorate, Harichandana said with the Election Commission of India announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, the model code of conduct had come into force with immediate effect.

She said the total electors of the district were 14.9 lakh in number, including 7.35 lakh men and 7.54 lakh woman voters.

There were 52,000 new electors added to the revised voters list. The polling of Lok Sabha elections would be conducted be conducted with 1766 polling stations.

In addition to them, 46 auxiliary polling stations, 30 special polling stations, 30 women’s polling stations and six youth polling stations would be set up for the elections. The age limit of vote from home facility was increased to 85 years from the earlier 80 years for the Lok Sabha elections, she added.

She made it clear that the political parties should not utilize the premises of the government institutions and offices for the elections campaign.

Political parties should take permission for publishing election campaign material and wall posters. The election campaigns must not provoking opponent parties or religious hatred, she said, cautioning that stringent action would be taken against those who violate rules. Action would also taken against fake news.

Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepthi said those who carry more than Rs.50,000 should furnish proof of the transaction, failing which the amount would be seized. Police checking would be intensified across the district as part of implementation of the model code of conduct.