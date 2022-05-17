Nalgonda: Vijayapuri police bust inter-state pocketpickers gang; Rs 6 lakh case seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:39 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Nalgonda: Vijayapuri town police on Tuesday arrested eight inter-state pocketpickers and recovered Rs 6 lakh cash from them. The arrested were Itta Vasu (53) alias Kumar, Itta Subba Rao (26) alias Subbu, Berothula Venkateshwarlu (48), Godavari Yesobu (24), Battula Umashanker (26),Gadajosh Kumar (24) and Katta Rakshak Raju (22) from Tadepally in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh and Bacchu Varun (16) from Ongole in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh state.

Their modus operandi to collect informatio about massive political meetings and public gatherings in advance and commit offences. Giving the details at a media conference here district SP Rema Rajeshwarai said that during vehicle check up in Vijayapuri police took eight persons, who were travelling in a car under suspicious conditions, into custody and questioned them. They confessed to their involvement in several cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Itta Vasu was the leader of the pocketpicker gang. He would lure the daily wage workers, who had history of involvement in petty offences and also train them in picking pockets. The gang members would meet in lodges in different places and discuss where and when to operate. After receiving complaints from several people that they lost their purses at a meeting attended by TPCC pesident Revanth Reddy at Nagarjuna Sagar, a special team formed with CCS officials, Task Force and Vijayapuri police to investigate.