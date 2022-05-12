Namaste Telangana-Telangana Today seminar on job tests preparation in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Khammam: A seminar to create awareness among job aspirants on how to prepare for competitive examinations is being organised by Namaste Telangana-Telangana Today in Khammam on Friday.

The seminar will take place at Bhakta Ramadasu Kalakshetram at 9.30 am. CSB IAS Academy Director Bala Latha Mallavarapu, Vepa Academy of Learning and Employability Skills founder, Dr. CS Vepa, a motivational expert, psychologist Gampa Nageshwer Rao and an IPS officer Sirisetti Sankeerth will speak at the seminar.

The seminar is sponsored by Right Choice Academy Chairman M Kiran Kumar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .