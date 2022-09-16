‘Naming Telangana Secretariat after Ambedkar proud moment for the nation’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

(Minister P Ajay Kumar and others performed Palabhishekam to Chief Ministers portrait in Khammam on Friday) Celebrations erupted here on Friday as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to name Telangana's new secretariat after BR Ambedkar.

Khammam: Celebrations erupted here on Friday as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to name Telangana’s new secretariat after BR Ambedkar.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with MLC, TRS district president Tata Madhusudhan and others performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portrait of Ambedkar and Chandrashekhar Rao at the TRS district office.

Also Read Naming secretariat complex after Ambedkar is historical decision: Indrakaran

Speaking on the occasion the minister said BJP was politicising every issue and throwing the peaceful State into controversies. Following a request by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, the Chief Minister named secretariat after Ambedkar, he said that thanked the Chief Minister for his historic decision.

Ajay Kumar demanded the BJP government at the Centre to name the new Indian Parliament after Ambedkar. A resolution has been passed in the Telangana Assembly to this effect. It was because of Ambedkar’s Constitution, creation of Telangana State has become possible.

Dalits were being terrorised in BJP ruled States while in Telangana the TRS government introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme for the upliftment of dalits to make their lives economically sustainable, the minister noted.

As the TRS and public demanded the Centre to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar, the BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar was playing petty politics and to divert the issue was demanding to make a dalit as the CM in Telangana, Ajay Kumar said.

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra also lauded Chief Minister‘s decision to name the secretariat after Ambedkar and for passing a resolution in the Assembly to that effect. He hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would respond positively to demand and name the Parliament building after Ambedkar.

TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao stated that the Chief Minister’s decision was moment of pride for the entire nation and thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the Telangana community

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that the decision to name the secretariat after Ambedkar who fought for the equality of dalit and backward communities was historic and Telangana has set an example for the nation.