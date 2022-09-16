Naming secretariat complex after Ambedkar is historical decision: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:35 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has enormous respect for the architect of the constitution and is devoted to uplift marginalized sections.

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran said that naming the new secretariat complex after Indian constitution architect Dr BR Ambedkar was a historical decision made by the State government.

Speaking after participating in the Integration Day rally taken out here on Friday, Indrakaran Reddy said the government proved its commitment towards weaker sections by naming the secretariat complex after Dr BR Ambedkar. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has enormous respect for the architect of the constitution and is devoted to uplift marginalized sections. He cited introduction of Dalit Bandhu scheme meant for financial empowerment of Dalits.

The minister recalled that many people, regardless of caste and religion, had fought hard against the state violence, prompting Nizam rulers to merge the Hyderabad state with the union of India. But some people were now making conspiracies in the name of September 17 with the aim of inciting religious hatred and were trying to distort history. On the other hand, if the BJP was sincere, they demanded that Parliament be named after Ambedkar by drawing inspiration from Chandrashekhar Rao, he opined.

Similar colorful rallies were organized in Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters. Local MLAs took part in the celebrations and recounted sacrifices of freedom fighters and legends who contributed to Telangana Armed struggle which forced Nizam rulers to amalgamate Hyderabad with Indian union of States.

Indrakaran Reddy along with Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi walked for 4 kilometers and rendered the national anthem, carrying a tri-color flag. He conveyed greetings to the public as part of the fete. He later dined with locals. About 15,000 persons including students, youngsters, women and employees voluntarily participated in the rally conducted from the Old bus stand to NTR mini stadium.

Collectors Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Sikta Patnaik, Bharathi Hollikeri and Rahul Raj, Superintendents of Police Ch Praveen Kumar, D Uday Kumar Reddy, Akhil Mahajan, K Suresh Kumar and many other officials were present.