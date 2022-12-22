Nandini, Ajay emerge top athletes at OU Athletics Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Government College of Physical Education, Domalguda team receiving the overall championship trophy, on Thursday.

Hyderabad: A Nandini added her fourth gold and emerged best athlete in the women’s category while G Ajay Kumar took the best athlete award in the men’s section at the Osmania University Athletics Championship held at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Government College of Physical Education, Domalguda took the team championship title in both men and women’s categories.

Results:

Women: High Jump: Women: 1. A Nandini (1.40), 2. Jhanshi, 3. N Jhosna;

3000 M Steeple Chase: 1. P Saritha (15:34.5), 2. N Shailaja, 3. K Vasantha;

4x100M Relay: 1. TSWRDC, Ibrahimpatnam (58.04), 2. Govt College of Physical Education, 3. St Ann’s;

Best Athlete: A Nandini (TSWRDCW, Sangareddy); Team Championship: Winner: Govt College of Physical Education, Domalguda; Runner-up: TSWRDC, Ibrahimpatnam

Men: High Jump: 1. R Muni (GCPE) (1.79), 2. T Mothiram, 3. Sri Saurav;

3000 M Steeple Chase: 1. D Prashanth (11:38.90), 2. S Madhu Kumar, 3. K Arjun;

Decathlon: 1. L Lakshman Tej (6004 Points), 2. L Ram Charan (5141), 3. Shaik Abdul Rehman (2890 Points); 4×100 M Relay: 1. Govt College of Physical Education (48.51), 2. Bhavan’s, 3. Badruka; Best Athlete: G Ajay Kumar (GDC, Serilingampally); Team Championships: Winner: Govt College of Physical Education, Domalguda; Runner-up: Loyola Academy, Alwal.