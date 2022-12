OU Inter-College Athletics: Nandini bags a hat-trick of gold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: Agasara Nandini of TSWRDC, Sangareddy clinched three gold medals – javelin throw, triple jump and 100M hurdles – at the Osmania University Inter-College Athletics Championships held at the Gachibowli Athletics Stadium on Wednesday.

Results: 100 M: Mens: 1 G Ajay Kumar (11.0), 2 Mohd Amanuddin, 3 S Manohara Venkata; Women: 1 P Rama Vasavi (12.6), 2 N Mayawathi, 3 Mohd Sehara Banu; 400 M: Men: 1 G Tarun Kumar Raju (50.1), 2 E Nithin Nayak, 3 E Suresh; Women: 1 M Sree Vaishnavi (1:01.3), 2 Jocye Joshi, 3 P Mounika; 1500 M: Men: 1 N Eshwar (4:33.9), 2 K Kiran, 3 K Jithender; Women: 1 D Bhagyalaxmi (4:44.6), 2 B Oliva, 3 T Nandini; 3000 M Steeple Chase: Men: 1 D Prashanth (11:38.90), 2 S Madhu Kumar, 3 K Arjun; Women: 1 P Saritha (15:34.5), 2 N Shailaja, 3 K Vasantha; 10000 M: Men: 1 B Sai Kumar (38:55.6), 2 M Bhaskar, 3 S Raghavender; Women: 1 E Ganga (52:48.1), 2 Savitha Bai, 3 G Ruchitha; 110 M Hurdles: Men: 1 R Nikhil (21.32), 2 Shaikh Abdul Rehman, 3 Uday Kiran; Women 100 M Hurdles: 1 A Nandini (14.4), 2 K Nagaramya Deepika, 3 Ch Padmashree; Triple Jump: Men: 1 P Chandrashekar (12.90), 2 G Mahender, 3 P Kalyan; Women: 1 A Nandini (11.00M), 2 P Divya Pavani, 3 D Shravya; Javelin Throw: Men: 1 A Madhukar (42.50), 2 K Abhinay, 3 G Ganesh; Women: : 1 A Nadhini (32.17), 2 K Naga Ramya Deepika, 3 P Vijay; Hammer Throw: Men: D Vinay Ramesh (27.90), 2 Sk Aftab Janimiya, 3 A Vinay Raju; Women: 1 Mehwish Khan (14.35), 2 D Afreen, 3 V Sree Lekha.

