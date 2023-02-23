Nani-Nitya Menen’s ‘Ala Modalaindi’ joins the re-release bandwagon

Released in 2011, the film was Nandini Reddy’s debut directorial and introduced Nithya Menen to Telugu audiences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: Continuing the trend of re-releasing films in the Telugu film industry, Nani and Nithya Menen starrer ‘Ala Modalaindi’ is all set to hit the big screens on Friday, on account of Nani’s 39th birthday.

Released in 2011, the film was Nandini Reddy’s debut directorial and introduced Nithya Menen to Telugu audiences. The story of the film revolves around two people who first meet at a wedding and fall in love over the course of several misunderstandings.

Over the years, the film attained a cult status and was remade in Tamil as ‘Yennamo Yedho’ (2014), in Bengali as ‘Olpo Olpo Premer Golpo’ (2014) and in Kannada as ‘Bhale Jodi’ (2016).

Produced by KL Damodar Prasad, with music composed by Kalyani Malik, the film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Sneha Ullal, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rohini Molleti in supporting roles.

An additional treat for Nani fans is that the makers of the actor’s upcoming film ‘Dasara’ have decided to set up 39 release date countdown installations across 39 different locations, to celebrate the actor’s 39th birthday. These installations will present a countdown to March 30, the release date of the film.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, with music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, ‘Dasara’ stars Keerthy Suresh, Sai Kumar and Shine Tom Chacko in important roles.

For the FIRST TIME EVER the BIGGEST COUNTDOWN Installations for an INDIAN FILM🔥💥 Team #Dasara is beginning the countdown to the release with MASSIVE INSTALLATIONS at 39 LOCATIONS to celebrate NATURAL STAR @NameisNani‘s 39th birthday🥳#DasaraOnMarch30th pic.twitter.com/nljPn3EsQl — SLV Cinemas (@SLVCinemasOffl) February 22, 2023