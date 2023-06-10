Narasimha Naidu’s re-release mass euphoria begins in theatres

Balayya fans are celebrating 'Narasimha Naidu' in theatres with high energy

Published Date - 12:20 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: Narasimha Naidu is one of the biggest blockbusters Of Balakrishna’s career. The film was released in 2001. B Gopal directed the film. The film is produced by Venkata Ramana Productions.

After 22 years, Narasimha Naidu is now re-released in theatres again on the occasion of Balakrishna’s 61st birthday. The film is now running in theatres in 4K. The film will run from June 10 to June 15 as per the reports from the fans of Balakrishna.

Balayya fans are celebrating this action drama in theatres with high energy. Since Balayya is a mass hero, the theatres are filled with the mass euphoria of the fans of the ‘God of masses’. Here are a few visuals of the celebrations of Narasimha Naidu in theatres in Hyderabad.

Narasimha Naidu was on a budget of around 10 crores and collected 30 crores at the box office. It dominated and won over Chiranjeevi’s Mrugaraju and Venkatesh’s Devi Putrudu which were released on the same date back then in 2001.