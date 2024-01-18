Nandamuri Balakrishna wishes Telugu Titans ahead of Pro Kabaddi League

The legendary actor is the brand ambassador of PKL on Star Sports Network and will visit Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on January 19 for the opening game of Telugu Titans

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 01:06 PM

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt gesture, the Telugu Titans team visited the house of iconic South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, affectionately known as Ballaya, to give him the home team’s jersey and invite him for the opening match as they gear up for the crucial Hyderabad leg in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

The legendary actor, brand ambassador of PKL on Star Sports Network, will grace the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on January 19 to cheer for the Telugu Titans, adding an aura of excitement to the opening game of the Telugu Titans.

Balakrishna expressed his best wishes for the Telugu Titans, stating, “I extend my best wishes to the Telugu Titans team as they embark on their journey in the Hyderabad leg. I urge all Kabaddi fans to come together and support our team in full force at the stadium.”

Pawan Sherawat, the dynamic captain of the Telugu Titans, shared his excitement and aspirations, saying, “With hearts brimming with excitement, we eagerly await our homecoming in Hyderabad. The unwavering support from our incredible fans is our driving force, and we envision a stadium pulsating with the energy of passionate spectators. Our goal is clear – to string together a series of victories for our ardent fans.”

The visit included key members of the Telugu Titans team like Coach Srinivas Reddy and Captain Pawan Sehrawat. This visit signifies the team’s gratitude for the legendary actor’s blessings and serves as an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the Telugu Titans and their fan base in Hyderabad.