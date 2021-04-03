Narayana Group students take podium in NASA contest

In the NSS Space Settlement contest (previously conducted by NASA) held this year, Narayana Group secured world No 1, 2 and 3 prizes

Hyderabad: Students of Narayana Group have excelled in the NSS/NASA Space settlement contest. In the NSS Space Settlement contest (previously conducted by NASA) held this year, Narayana Group secured world No 1, 2 and 3 prizes, according to a press release.

The NSS contest is one of the premier platforms for school children from all over the world. Thousands of schools send their teams to this competition every year coveting the top prizes.

Narayana Group director Sindhura said “our consistent international success places Narayana among the top premier educational institutes in the world”. The superior Integrated Curriculum and superlative academic planning was the reason why Narayana students excel year after year, she said.

Narayana Group, executive director, Puneet Kothapa congratulated the students on their success and thanked the teachers and parents.

