Narayanpet: Tension prevails at Chittanoor village

Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Narayanpet: Tension prevailed at Chittanoor village, Marikal mandal on Sunday after villagers staged a protest against an ethanol plant near the village and set ablaze a police van.

Residents stopped a tanker carrying discharges from the ethanol plant and alleged that the waste was being dumped in the village, resulting in pollution.

As police personnel tried to control the protestors, things went out of control and villagers pelted stones and set a police van ablaze. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse them.

Two policemen suffered injuries in the incident, according to reports. Chittanoor villagers have been opposing the construction of the plant and since last few months a few protests were also staged.