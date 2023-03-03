Narendra Modi becoming PM a misfortune for people: Puvvada

Leading a protest against LPG price hike, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar stated that it was public's misfortune that Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister of India

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:43 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar cooks food using firewood protesting hike in LPG prices in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has stated that it was the public’s misfortune that Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister of India.

With the completion of elections in three northern States, the BJP government at the Centre has once again imposed a heavy burden on the poor and middle class people by increasing LPG cylinders price, he said while leading a protest staged by BRS workers wearing black clothes and badges, gas cylinder cut-outs and cooking with firewood against LPG price hike.

Pointing out that gas prices were increased thrice in a year, he said that in the 75 years of independence, only Modi had the credit of increasing LPG price by Rs 100 per year. Before BJP came to power, the cylinder price was only Rs 410 rupees and now it had reached Rs 1,160, he said.

The minister demanded the Centre to reduce the price to Rs 800 and warned that the BRS would continue its fight till then. The people of the country were strongly against the hike in LPG prices and BRS would stand by their struggle.

The increase of Rs 350 on commercial cylinders would severely affect small businesses. It was a shame to impose five percent tax on milk and curd even on handlooms. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted all sections to live happily by introducing schemes like Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits, free electricity for agriculture. But Modi was looting the public by increasing prices of petrol, gas, pulses and essentials. In view of the prevailing situation in the country there was a need for BRS to come to power to stop the looting of public and prevent selling of Public Sector Companies like LIC, Ajay Kumar said.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, AMC chairperson D Swetha, BRS city president P Nagaraju, senior leader Gundala Krishna and others were present.