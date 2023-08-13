Narsampet farmers, residents delighted for horticulture research centre

The centre is poised to significantly enhance crop yields and promote crop diversification among farmers. Moreover, it will serve as a hub for students and scientists to engage in research endeavours.

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 05:21 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

The centre is poised to significantly enhance crop yields and promote crop diversification among farmers. Moreover, it will serve as a hub for students and scientists to engage in research endeavours.

Warangal: The issuance of the GO 31 on Saturday, facilitating the establishment of a horticulture research centre in Kannaraopeta village in Nallabelli mandal of the district, has elicited widespread joy among the local farming community and residents. A sprawling 54-acre tract of land has been earmarked in Kannaraopet village, Nallabelli Mandal, for this purpose.

The centre is poised to significantly enhance crop yields and promote crop diversification among farmers. Moreover, it will serve as a hub for students and scientists to engage in research endeavours. Given that a considerable number of farmers in Narsampet constituency and adjacent areas cultivate chillies, this initiative holds tremendous utility, said a farmer, Munigala Adinayarana Reddy from Nallabelli village.

The Sarpanch of Kannaraopeta village, Tangella Nirmala, expressed her enthusiasm, emphasizing the transformative impact the centre is expected to bring to the village’s populace. “We wholeheartedly welcome the government’s approval of this project. Its execution is anticipated to bolster the region’s economy and generate employment opportunities,” she remarked.

The presence of scientists will be particularly advantageous for chilli farmers, affording them immediate access to expert insights in mitigating potential pest-related challenges faced by their crops. Warangal farmers have long been cultivating diverse chilli varieties, including the export-oriented chapata variety. They also cultivate high-demand strains like Badiga, LCA, Teja, and Single Patti.

MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, who tirelessly advocated for the establishment of the horticulture research centre in the district over several years, expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for greenlighting the initiative. He characterized this development as a momentous triumph for the Narsampet constituency farming community. He noted that the research centre would play a pivotal role in augmenting farmers’ income and overall quality of life.