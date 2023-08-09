Farm Mechanisation: Narsampet farmers to get Rs.37.50 Cr subsidy

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 03:49 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Representational Image

Warangal: In a bid to accelerate farm mechanization and provide substantial benefits to farmers in the Narsampet Assembly constituency, the State government has sanctioned Rs.75 crore for the acquisition of machinery, equipment, and pipes under a pilot project.

Local MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said the agricultural mechanisation initiative holds the potential to revolutionize farming practices in the Narsampet constituency.

“Narsampet has been chosen as a pilot project area for advancing agricultural mechanization. As part of this programme, farmers will be eligible for a 50 per cent subsidy on machinery, tools, and other equipment. The endeavour will offer direct subsidies amounting to Rs.37.5 crore to farmers, with the remaining Rs.37.5 crore being the farmers’ contribution. Furthermore, necessary agricultural commodities will be accessible upon farmers’ requests,” he said.

Commencing in the next 10 days, this innovative undertaking is set to benefit around 51,000 farmer families spanning all Mandals within the constituency. The MLA shared with ‘Telangana Today,’

“We express our gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his unwavering support towards this agricultural mechanization project. The initiative aims to ensure that the farming community is well-informed about its features and utilization. To raise awareness among farmers, a special expo will be established at the agricultural market premises in the coming days,” he said.

Under this initiative’s umbrella, an array of crucial equipment will be made available to farmers at subsidized rates, including 18,000 units of PVC and HDPE pipes, rotavators, 3,000 electric motors, 30,000 tarpaulin covers, mini tractors, agricultural transport vehicles, mixing machines, 4,000 Taiwan sprayers, multi-crushers, paddy plantation machines, cotton-picking machinery, harvesting equipment, tillers, modern hand tools, and various other implements essential for farmers.