Naryana College incident: Accountant dies after battling for life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:41 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Hyderabad: The accountant of the Narayana College at Amberpet, Ashok Reddy who accidentally caught fire when a student leader Sandeep’s bid to threaten college principal backfired on August 17, died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

Ashok, Sandeep and another person Venkat sustained burns in the incident and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

A student leader, Sandeep along with Venkat and a student Sai Narayana who is studying in Narayana College had gone to institution to discuss about a fee related issue. The college principal Sudhakar Reddy had allegedly asked Sai Narayana clear Rs. 20,000 he was due to get the transfer certificate, and the latter sought help of Sandeep.

Sandeep doused himself with the fuel in an attempt to threaten the college principal but accidentally caught fire as there was a small lamp burning in the principal’s office. Sandeep, Venkat and Ashok sustained burns and were admitted in a private hospital.

On Sunday Ashok Reddy died while undergoing treatment. The police are investigating.