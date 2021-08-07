National Handloom Day celebrated on grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and SC Development Minister Koppula Eeshwar participated in celebrations in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: National Handloom Day was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday. Rallies and meetings were organised to mark the celebrations. Collector RV Karnan participated in Chenetha rally taken out from Ambedkar Stadium to the Collectorate complex here. Similar rally was also held in Sircilla town.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and SC Development Minister Koppula Eeshwar participated in celebrations in Karimnagar. Speaking on the occasion, Eeshwar informed that the State government has introduced a number of schemes for the welfare of weavers. Before the formation of Telangana, there were suicides among weavers. However, suicides came to an end with the implementation of welfare schemes.

In order to put an end to starvation deaths and instill confidence among the community people, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had prepared plans during the time of separate state agitation, he said. Besides subsidy on yarn and power, other welfare schemes have also been introduced. To provide employment to weavers, government was purchasing cloth from weavers and distributing them to poor people on the occasion of Dussera, Ramzan and Christmas.

Kamalakar said the Chief Minister has introduced Chenetha Bima to provide insurance amount to the kin of the deceased weavers. Compared to other districts, the highest number of weavers was there in Karimnagar district, he said.

