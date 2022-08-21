Naveen, Mamatha bag top honours at Telangana State Tenpin Bowling Championship

Winners and runners-up with their trophies

Hyderabad: Siddam Naveen and Gotte Mamatha clinched top honours in the men’s and women’s categories respectively of the 2nd Telangana State Tenpin Bowling Championship held at the Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Naveen scored 428 by 72 pins to defeat Vivek Singh in the men’s final to emerge champion.

Meanwhile, Mamatha downed Firdouse Tarannum in the women’s final to clinch the title.

She won game one by scoring 149 against Firdouse, who scored 137. In game two, Mamatha comfortably took the top honours by 17 pins scoring an overall 308 to emerge champion.

The winners of the championship will represent the Telangana State in the upcoming tenpin bowling nationals scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from September 5 to 10.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be organising the 2nd Telangana State Tenpin Bowling Tournament which has given a great platform for all bowling players in Hyderabad. We had a phenomenal finale in which all the players actively participated with a competitive spirit. The participants have shown tremendous dedication and vigour in the championship and resonated the spirit of bowling amongst them,” said Rahul Reddy, president of Telangana Tenpin Bowling Association.