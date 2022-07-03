NBA make it to semis in E John Wesley Memorial Basketball Tournament

Hyderabad: Kaushik and Majid scored 21 points each while Vijay added 20 as Nizam Basketball Academy (NBA) thrashed VNR VJIET 70-60 in the quarterfinals of the E John Wesley Memorial Basketball Tournament for men at the YMCA Secunderabad on Sunday.

Vijay and Kaushik collectively scored 20 points out of 23 for NBA in the first quarter to put their side in a 23-21 lead. In the second quarter, NBA tightened its defence as they restricted VNR for three points while they scored 13 points to extend their lead to 36-24 at the half-time.

After the change of ends, VNR scored 10 points through Tribhuvan and Khaja and reduced the lead to 42-45 in the third quarter. In the last quarter, Samson scored two three-pointers and Majid scored six consecutive points to guide NBA to victory.

In another quarterfinal match, riding on Samuel’s 14 points, YMCA Secunderabad crushed New Jersey Nets 63-24 to enter into semifinals. Results: Nizam Basketball Academy 70 (Kaushik 21, Majid 21, Vijay 20, Samson 8) bt VNR VJIET 60 (Khaja 17, Sai Krishan 16, Tribhuvan 12, Srikanth 10); YMCA Secunderabad 63 (Samuel 14, Varma 10, Harsha 9) bt New Jersey Nets 24 (Eshwar 24, Nelson 5).