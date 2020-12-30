NCC orientation training programme held in Hyderabad

The selected NCC students will have a three-month training at NCC OTA before being commissioned as Associate NCC Officer

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:34 pm 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: A 14-day NCC caretaker orientation training programme was conducted by 1 T Girls Bn NCC under the aegis of the NCC Gp HQ Secunderabad. The selected NCC students will have a three-month training at NCC OTA before being commissioned as Associate NCC Officer.

During the 14 days rigorous training, the CTOs were taught military subjects like weapon training, map reading, field craft & battle craft, drill apart from NCC related subjects.

NCC Gp HQ Secunderabad Gp Capt Venugopal gave the opening address of the programme and an orientation lecture was taken by Col Ramanuj apart from various instructors belonging to different units under NCC Gp HQ Secunderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .