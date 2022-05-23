| Ncsc To Conduct Job Mela For Differently Abled In Hyderabad On May 27

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:04 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: National Career Service Centre for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (NCSC) in collaboration with the various placement agencies is organizing a job mela exclusively for differently-abled persons at its National Skill Training Institute campus, Shivam Road, Vidyanagar on Friday, May 27, according to a press release.

Over 20 companies are expected to participate in the job fair and offer jobs. All the eligible jobseekers (deaf, dumb, physically handicapped, partially visually handicapped etc)

Who are aged between 18 years and 35 years with educational qualifications in any discipline can participate in the job fair. Candidates participating must carry their resume along with two sets of photocopies of their educational certificates.

The NCSC, Hyderabad is a subordinate office functioning under the Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment and is engaged in providing career guidance, free stipendiary training and employment services to SC/ST jobseekers registered in the employment exchanges and national career service portal (www.ncs.gov.in).