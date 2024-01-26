Nearly 11 crore women availed Maha Lakshmi free travel facility in Telangana

The scheme was currently successfully being implemented across 7,200 buses in the fleet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 08:57 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Nearly 11 crore women in Telangana have availed the ‘Maha Lakshmi’ free travel facility with 27 lakh women on an average per day since its implementation last December, MD, TSRTC, VC Sajjanar, said.

Speaking at the Republic Day celebrations at Bus Bhavan on Friday, Sajjanar reminded that the organisation has effectively implemented the free bus facility scheme for women within 48 hours of the announcement by the State government.

The scheme was currently successfully being implemented across 7,200 buses in the fleet.

He further said the management has decided to procure new buses to meet the increased passenger traffic.

A total of 2,375 buses including electric and diesel will be made available in phases.

In addition, RTC was also planning to recruit drivers and bus conductors as soon as possible.