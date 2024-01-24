TSRTC observes ‘Drivers Day’ in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 January 2024, 06:23 PM

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: In an effort to recognise the hard work of bus drivers, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) observed Drivers Day in Telangana on Wednesday.

As part of the observance, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar met a few RTC drivers in Hyderabad and wished them on the occasion.

He took the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of twenty thousand TSRTC drivers and the role they play in safely transporting 55 lakh passengers ever day to their destinations.

Sajjanar also commended drivers for making TSRTC a role model for the country by performing their duties with commitment and patience.