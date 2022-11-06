Blood donation, organ donation awareness programme held in Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:52 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya, NTR Trust – Jeevan Dhan (Telangana) and Medicover Hospital jointly organized a blood donation as well as organ donation awareness programme on the occasion of the birthday of Dr. Jhansi Lakshmi Bai, co-founder of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions.

Labour Minister, CH Malla Reddy, Serilingampally MLA, Arekapudi Gandhi and Madhapur DCP, K Shilpavalli, among others participated in the awareness camp. During the blood and organ donation event, thousands of teaching and non-teaching staff participated and while 1,850 have donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jhansi Lakshmi Bai said, “we are aware of the necessity of blood and organs in the state. There are countless lives dependent on these. I am confident our camp will help in serving those who have an immediate necessity.”

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the teaching, non-teaching and everyone who took part in the service programme,” said Seema, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya.