‘Nenu Student Sir’ trailer to be launched on Sunday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:48 AM, Sun - 21 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Ganesh Bellamkonda is coming back to the box office with another interesting subject after the success of Swathi Muthyam. Ganesh’s next film is Nenu Student Sir. The film revolves around a youth relatable exciting story where a student loses his new iPhone in a police station. The teaser of the film was quite impressive.

Now the Telugu audience is waiting to witness the trailer of Nenu Student Sir to know many details of the film. The makers announced that the film’s trailer will be released today. The venue for the ‘Nenu Student Sir’ trailer is CMR Mall in Vizag. The trailer launch event will start at 6:30 PM.

Nenu Student Sir is written and directed by Rakhi Uppalapati. Naandhi Satish Varma produced the film. Mahati Swara Sagar is the music director.

Nenu Student Sir will release on June 2 in theatres.