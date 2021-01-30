New athletic track inaugurated at Gaudium School Sportopia

The sprawling 27-acre campus of The Gaudium institution houses The Gaudium School Sportopia and Artopia.

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: The newly laid track at Gaudium School Sportopia was inaugurated by Athletic Track by Jayesh Ranjan, President of Telangana Olympic Association, here on Saturday.

The sprawling 27-acre campus of The Gaudium institution houses The Gaudium School Sportopia and Artopia.

Speaking on the occasion Ranjan said: “I congratulate Gaudium institution for setting up such a wonderful facility. In fact, there are hundreds and hundreds of schools in Hyderabad and many of them do have a sports ground or some sports facility. But when you visit them, you realize they have set that up to fulfill some formality, the education department requires them to have some facility, otherwise the school will not be recognized that’s why they set it up.

“But what we see here is absolutely amazing, it’s very different, the intention is not just to comply with some formality but to create excellent infrastructure, world class infrastructure which will motivate children and students to take up sports in a very structured and organized way, the foundation you laid is a positive sign to the great thing that are going to happen here, ‘’ he said.

National chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand congratulated the Gaudium School. “It’s great to have Gaudium come out with this beautiful facility and such a magnificent concept, this is a world class infrastructure, a first of its kind infrastructure in a school and the country needs to emulate this. I congratulate the entire Gaudium Sportopia team for not only dreaming of something grand as this but also putting it in practice. This facility will not only benefit the students but also the professional athletes coming from other parts of the country,’’ he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .