New case registered against Chandrababu Naidu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Amaravati: One more case has been registered against the former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, this time for resorting to irregularities in sand deals.

The case was registered on Thursday after Andhra Pradesh Mining Development Corporation lodged a complaint against Peetala Sujata -Accused number 1, Chandrababu A 2, former TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar A 3 and former TDP minister Devineni Uma A 4 for causing severe monetary loss to the government.

Large scale irregularities in sand mining were reported during the TDP government and it was said that Chandrababu did not bother even when irregularities took place right under his nose. With the sand mafia active, the National Green Tribunal also imposed a Rs.100 crore fine on his government then.