New category buses likely to be introduced by TGSRTC

By C. Romeo Published Date - 31 July 2024, 08:26 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two new category buses in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will soon be hitting the roads. While the Semi Deluxe buses will be operated between major cities, Metro Deluxe buses will be operated within the city. With some buses already having reached bus depots, the services are to start soon.

As part of the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, there has been a sharp increase in passenger numbers but the RTC’s ticket revenue declined as women are provided free travel in express and city ordinary buses.

It is learnt that the government is not able to reimburse the full amount timely. So far, the pending dues to be reimbursed to the RTC for ticket sales are about Rs 610 crore. This has become a major concern for the RTC and thus the corporation is planning to launch new category bus services to increase revenue.

At present, Palle Velugu, Express, Deluxe, Super Luxury and Garuda buses being operated by the RTC are all major revenue earners. Of this, the Express services are considered more profitable.

The corporation’s direct income fell by half due to the implementation of free travel in Express buses. Even the Deluxe category buses are less popular. That is why their number is also nominal.

Now, RTC is planning to introduce a Semi-Deluxe category buses between these two categories. The ticket price will be 5 to 6 per cent higher than Express buses and 4 per cent lower than the Deluxe bus. Seats will also be better when compared to other buses.

It has been decided to divert express buses on the routes where there is a demand for them. With the free travel accommodation, the number of women in the buses has increased and it has become difficult for men to get seats.

Recently, RTC officials found that almost 20 per cent of men are switching to alternative vehicles. As there are fewer stops than the Express buses, some of the passengers traveling in alternative vehicles are likely to travel in Semi-Deluxe buses.

Earlier, Metro Deluxe category buses were operated in the city, as they became old, they were phased out. They are now being restored. If the new category buses are introduced, women will also have to take tickets in Metro Deluxe buses, which will earn profits to the RTC.