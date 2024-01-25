New Deputy Director General-Research appointed for ICRISAT

Dr Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes, Director General of ICRISAT, welcomed the appointment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 05:10 PM

Sangareddy: The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has announced the appointment of Dr Stanford Blade as the new Deputy Director General-Research.

Prior to joining ICRISAT, Dr Blade was the Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural, Life and Environmental Sciences (ALES) at the University of Alberta, Canada. He has also served as the Deputy Director General-Research for the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and as Vice-Chair on the Board of Trustees of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation, a Nairobi-based agency supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Dr Blade, who holds a Ph.D. from McGill University for plant breeding/cropping systems research, will assume charge as Deputy Director General-Research at ICRISAT on April 1.