New facilities at NIPHM

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Chevella MP R Ranjith Reddy along with Union Agriculture Minister NS Tomar on Tuesday launched Pesticide Formulation and Residue Analytical Centre in a virtual inaugural programme. The new Analytical Centre was set up with a cost of Rs 17.54 crore at Rajendranagar.

In addition to Pesticide Formulation facility, Ranjith Reddy and Tomar also virtually laid the foundation for a Bio Control Lab to be set up with a cost of Rs 14.18 crore on the National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM).

NIPHM provides sustainable agricultural practices such as Agro eco system analysis, ecological engineering, use of parasitoids etc. It has also developed the media for multiplication of various microbial bio-pesticides and the mother cultures of different bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides.

Considering the importance of setting up a bio control, the Ministry had recently sanctioned setting up of a bio control lab at NIPHM, said a press release.

