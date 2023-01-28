New Hyundai models launched

The staff of Kun United Hyundai, including vice president B Purnima, DGMs G Santosh and A Karthik, and senior managers Amit M Chabria and K Rohit were present.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:49 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: The new Hyundai Aura, Grand i10 Nios and Ioniq 5 models were launched on January 25 at Kun United Hyundai, Lakdikapul. The launch of the new Hyundai cars was graced by RTO L Ramchandra, RTO, MVI, Srinu Babu and businessmen Shiva Prasad and Srinivas.

The staff of Kun United Hyundai, including vice president B Purnima, DGMs G Santosh and A Karthik, and senior managers Amit M Chabria and K Rohit were present.

The new Hyundai AURA — launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 6,29,600 (ex-showroom) — offers over 30 safety features, including four airbags as standard fitment and six airbags as an option. The car is available with three future-ready powertrain options. It is available in six monotone exterior colour options that include a new colour, Starry Night, according to a press release.