‘New Role’: Is Dhoni giving up CSK captaincy?

Earlier too, Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Jadeja and guided him as a senior player of the team

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 08:28 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: With only 18 days left for the commencement of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), cricket fans are over the moon with excitement.

The five-time IPL winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who enthralled his fans with his appearance at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash, but gave them a shocker soon after, when he said in an FB post “Can’t wait for the new season and the new ‘role’. Stay tuned!”

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans are now wondering what the new role could be and are speculating on Dhoni leaving the team’s captaincy.

Earlier too, Dhoni handed over the leadership to Jadeja and guided him as a senior player of the team.

The 2024 IPL is set to kickstart from March 22, and CSK will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy stadium in the inaugural match. This year’s league is set in two phases in view of the General elections.