Kishan Reddy says his statement on Covid vaccine misinterpreted

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:33 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Kishan Reddy, who was trolled by netizens after a video in which he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had courageously invented the Covid vaccine, clarified on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy, who was trolled by netizens after a video in which he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had courageously invented the Covid vaccine, clarified on Tuesday that he had said that it was due to the efforts of the Prime Minister that over 220 crore vaccines were administered free of cost to citizens in the country.

“India was able to export covid vaccines to over 100 countries. It’s a great achievement. Instead of appreciating the efforts of the Prime Minister, the family members of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were targeting me,” he alleged.

Responding to the video, Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Monday had tweeted: ”Let us demand Nobel prize in medicine or science to Modiji. Apparently, Modi discovered the covid vaccine courageously. His cabinet colleagues are really bright, I must accept, especially Kishan Reddy.’”