New Year mishap: Woman, daughter mowed down by van in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 AM, Mon - 1 January 24

Representational Image

Mancherial: A woman and her daughter, who were returning home after New Year’s mass at a church were killed on the spot when a minivan mowed them down near Somagudem in Kasipet mandal on Sunday night.

Kasipet Sub-Inspector Gangaram said Velpula Nirmala (44) and her daughter Swathi (24) from Naspur mandal centre were crossing the national highway 363 after attending prayer at the church when the vehicle from Maharashtra hit them.

Police suspected that rash and negligent driving caused the mishap. The driver of the van went absconding following the accident.

A case was registered and efforts were on to nab the vehicle driver.