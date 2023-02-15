News in brief from Telangana’s Districts

Check out the brief news from various places in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Model farmers felicitated

Adilabad: Eight model farmers were felicitated by All India Radio (AIR) Adilabad station in connection with Radio Kisan Diwas observed here on Wednesday. Collector Rahul Raj was the chief guest of the event.

The farmers were Pitla Eswari of Kachakanti village in Adilabad, Mesram Jyothiram, a resident of Sakinapur village in Talamadugu mandal in Adilabad district, Minka Raj Kiran Reddy belonging to Madapur village in Soan mandal and Busi Pentaji of Rachapur village in Laxmanachanda mandal in Nirmal district, Buddi Lavanya from Perkapalli village, and Naitham Raghu of Laxmipur in Tiryani mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Nandurka Suguna of Nagasamudram village in Dandepalli mandal and Dadi Pentaiah from Sandralpahad village in Kasipet mandal in Mancherial district.

Man found murdered

Medak: Unidentified miscreants killed a man with sharp weapons in Rashid Colony of Medak Town on Wednesday. Md Nizamuddin, 45, a resident of Beedi Workers Colony. Nizamuddin reportedly left his house on Tuesday evening. His body was found in the bushes by locals on Wednesday. The Medak Town Police have registered a case and shifted the body to the Government Hospital Medak for postmortem.

CMRF cheques distributed

Khammam: CMRF cheques worth Rs.24.42 lakh were distributed to 62 beneficiaries at MP Nama Nageshwar Rao’s camp office here on Wednesday. DCC Bank chairman K Nagabhushanam and Rythu Bandhu district convener Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries belonging to Khammam, Kothagudem, Madhira, Palair, Sathupalli, Wyra, Kamepalli and other mandals.

Physical efficiency tests second phase begin

Warangal: As a part of recruitment of constables and Sub-Inspectors in the police department, the second round of physical fitness tests for male candidates commenced at the Kakatiya University’s grounds here on Wednesday. While the 1,600 metres run was conducted for candidates after verification of documents and biometrics, height, long jump and shot put tests were conducted only for those who qualified in the run. While hall tickets were issued to 601 candidates for Wednesday’s tests, 447 of them were absent and 115 candidates qualified for the final written examination. DCP (Crimes) Muralidhar, and other officials oversaw the tests.