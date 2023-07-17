| News Today Kaleshwaram Project Kcr Kaanuka Best Telangana Folk Songs And Others

News Today: Kaleshwaram Project, KCR Kaanuka, Best Telangana Folk Songs, And Others

Today's news includes Kaleshwaram Project, KCR Kaanuka, Best Telangana Folk Songs, And Others

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes Kaleshwaram Project, KCR Kaanuka, Best Telangana Folk Songs, And Others.

Links:



1. Technicalities Of Chandrayaan-3: Rocket Boosters, Modules, And Operation Days

2. Best Telangana Folk Songs Listed By Singer Clement

3. Telangana Dialect Is The Key To Telugu Movies Success Today: Folk Singer Clement

4. KCR KAANUKA Scheme For Christian Women

5. Kaleshwaram Project Benefits Farmers Again