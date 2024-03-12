Telangana: Commissions to probe Kaleshwaram, Yadadri, Bhadradri power plants

A deadline of 100 days has been set for these commissions to submit their reports, said Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 08:15 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet, which met here on Tuesday, decided to constitute a judicial commission led by former Supreme Court judge, Justice PC Chandraghosh, to probe alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

This apart, another commission led by retired Judge L Narasimha Reddy will investigate the alleged irregularities in the Bhadradri and Yadadri power plants, besides power purchase agreements made with the Chhattisgarh government by the previous government. A deadline of 100 days has been set for these commissions to submit their reports, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said here on Tuesday.

Briefing media persons on the Cabinet decisions, the Minister said white ration cards would be issued to all eligible poor shortly. To help women Self Help Groups increase their income, the cabinet decided to facilitate them sell and market their products effectively. Accordingly, 25 to 30 acres of land around the Outer Ring Road would be earmarked for setting up district-wise SHG bazaars, he said.

“The State government has distributed Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to 83 per cent of farmers across the State and in another two days, this will be increased to 93 percent farmers,” Srinivas Reddy said.

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the Cabinet approved establishing 16 corporations, including a Reddy Welfare Corporation apart from corporations for Arya Vysya, Madiga, Yadav, Munnuru Kapu, Lingayath and Mudiraj communities among others to ensure the socio-economic development of the communities. Focus would be laid on promoting the people depending on their traditional occupations, he said.

Modalities on the functioning and operations of these corporations would be discussed by the BC Welfare department with the communities in about two to three weeks, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said. He said the Civil Supplies department was directed to submit a report on segregating white ration card and Arogyasri cards.

“Instructions have been issued to officials to ensure there was no drinking water scarcity in the State during the summer season. RWS and other departments have been specifically directed to make arrangements accordingly,” he said.

Similarly, measures were being taken to address job issues of DSC 2008 candidates, he added.