Telangana’s Nishka clinches gold at Junior Nationals Artistic Gymnastic Championship

Nishka won gold medal in the table vault, uneven bars while adding a silver in floor exercise and a bronze in balancing beam to clinch the overall gold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Telangana gymanst Nishka Agarwal (centre).

Hyderabad: Telangana gymnast Nishka Agarwal clinched gold in the junior girls all-round category at the Junior Nationals Artistic Gymnastic Championship, held at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha, on Saturday.

The youngster won gold medal in the table vault, uneven bars while adding a silver in floor exercise and a bronze in balancing beam to clinch the overall gold.

The youngster, who studies at the Gaudium School and trains with coach Manoj Rana, also had won four medals in the recently-concluded School Nationals in Delhi.

Junior Girls All-round category: 1. Nishka Agarwal (Telangana), 2. Soumili Karar (West Bengal), 3. Sara Rawool (Maharastra).