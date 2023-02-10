Nexus Hyderabad Mall collaborates with NIFT for innovative Craft Bazaar

Visitors will get an opportunity to explore the wide range of artisans of Indian handicrafts and textiles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Nexus Hyderabad Mall in association with National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is organizing an exclusive two-day Craft Bazar on February 11 and 12 with a primary aim to bridge the gap between rural craftsmen, urban affluent consumers and professional designers and showcase a plethora of collections for the patrons.

At this thoughtfully curated event, the visitors will get an opportunity to explore the wide range of artisans of Indian handicrafts and textiles from the best of both diverse states -Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The unique initiative has received Central Government’s encouragement for providing a platform to the skilled artisans from various corners of both the states to connect to the urban consumers.

The Craft Bazar will have a wide variety of handicrafts including- Bidri, Gollabhama sarees in handlooms, Daris from Warangal, Udaigiri cutlery Items, Kondapally wooden toys, sarees from Narayanpet, Pochampally sarees , Kalamkari handlooms , Mangalgiri handloom, Dokra Metal craft and more, a press release said.