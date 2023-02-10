Hyderabad: Free cardiac screening camp at Care Hospitals

Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills is organising a free cardiac screening camp between 9 am and 5 pm from February 11 to 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:46 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of congenital heart defect awareness month, Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills is organising a free cardiac screening camp between 9 am and 5 pm from February 11 to 14, according to a press release.

Doctors will see patients having trouble in gaining weight, blush colour to lips, tongue or nail beds, difficulty in breathing, poor growth, shortness of breath, rapid breathing and palpitations. A 50 per cent discount on 2D echo and screening will be available for patients during the health camp.

For details and registration: 040-61 65 65 65