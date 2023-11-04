SCR organises ‘Integrity Walkathon’ as part of Vigilance Awareness Week

As part of the Vigilance awareness Week – 2023 observed from October 30 to November 5, several programs are being organised by SCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: An Integrity Walkathon as part of the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ was organised by the South Central Railway (SCR) at Railway Sports Complex in Secunderabad here on Saturday. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain flagged off and led the rally.

Railway officers and staff participated in the walkathon which aimed to reaffirm the commitment of SCR to promote integrity and probity in public life, generate public awareness, publicise the adverse impact of corruption and bring down the menace of corruption to zero.

The theme for the current year’s Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) is “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation”. As part of the Vigilance awareness Week – 2023 observed from October 30 to November 5, several programs are being organised by SCR Zonal Headquarters, Six Divisions i.e., Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal and Nanded; three major workshops and field units across the zone.