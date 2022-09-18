NIA conducts searches in Jagtial, Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches in Jagtial and Karimnagar towns. Searches were carried out in the houses and business establishments of the alleged sympathisers of Popular Front of India (PFI).

As part of searching at multiple locations in Telangana Andhra Pradesh, NIA teams carried out raids in eight places including seven places in Jagtial and a locality in Karimnagar.

It is learnt that NIA team from Hyderabad conducted a search in a house in Hussenipura here early on Sunday morning and detained one Mohammed Irfan. A native of Jagtial, Irfan was taking shelter in their relatives’ home in Karimnagar. He has been shifted to Hyderabad for questioning, source said.

Panic gripped Jagtial town as a NIA team with the help of local police conducted raids in seven places. Besides four places in TR nagar, raids were also conducted in a medical shop near tower circle and other areas.

While NIA team returning back by completing searches, some of the local women rushed the spot and asked NIA officials to explain the media persons that nothing was found in searches, since their image was damaged due to raids.

It may be recalled here that on July 4, 2022, Nizamabad police registered a case against Popular Front of India and arrested four persons Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahudulla, Md Imran and Md Abdul Mobin on the allegation of organizing camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts and to promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.

Later, NIA took over the case by re-registered it on August 26, 2022.

As part of the investigation, NIA on Sunday conducted searches in 38 places in Telangana including Nizamabad-23, Hyderabad-4, Jagtial-7, Nirmal-2 and one search in Karimnagar and Adilabad. Searches were also carried out in Kurnool and Nellore of Andhra Pradesh.