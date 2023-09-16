Saturday, Sep 16, 2023
Home | India | Nia Launches Multi City Searches In Tamil Nadu

NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu

NIA on Saturday launched coordinated searches at multiples locations in Tamil Nadu in a suspected terror module case, police sources said

By PTI
Published Date - 09:20 AM, Sat - 16 September 23
NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday launched coordinated searches at multiples locations in Tamil Nadu in a suspected terror module case, police sources said.

A DMK councillor in Coimbatore was among those under the agency’s radar.

Searches were being held at the premises of various individuals in Chennai, Coimbatore and Tenkasi, the sources added.

Related News

Latest News