NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu

By PTI Published Date - 09:20 AM, Sat - 16 September 23

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday launched coordinated searches at multiples locations in Tamil Nadu in a suspected terror module case, police sources said.

A DMK councillor in Coimbatore was among those under the agency’s radar.

Searches were being held at the premises of various individuals in Chennai, Coimbatore and Tenkasi, the sources added.