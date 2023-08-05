NIFT Students and Narayenpet Saree Artisans weave threads of tradition and culture

Narayanpet Cotton sarees are made in the Narayanpet town of Telangana and have a distinct influence of both the Andhra and Maharashtra regions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:51 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: As a part of their cluster initiative programme, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) students engaged with the local artisans in the Narayanpet cluster. Under the guidance of skilled artisans, they witnessed the meticulous craftsmanship, experiencing the essence of this timeless art form first-hand.

Narayanpet Cotton sarees are made in the Narayanpet town of Telangana and have a distinct influence of both the Andhra and Maharashtra regions.

In the erstwhile eras, Narayanpet sarees were offered to deities or were worn by royalties in the Maharashtra region. The making of these handloom sarees is described as a unique process wherein eight sarees are made in one go on the loom.

Therefore, instead of standard 7 yards of fabric which are generally mounted on the loom, about 56 yards of silk are mounted, all at a single time, a press release said.

The Ministry of Textiles is honouring traditional handloom artisans as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the NIFT students were instrumental in illuminating the Narayanpet Saree Cluster.