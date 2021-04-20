Night Curfew: Hyderabad Metro Rail last service at 7.45 pm

However, the first train service has no change and will continue to start at 6.30 am.

Hyderabad: In view of the night curfew imposed to contain Covid-19, the Hyderabad Metro Rail will be operating its last train at 7.45 pm from all terminal stations with the service reaching the destination station by about 8.45 pm, till April 30.

However, the first train service has no change and will continue to start at 6.30 am.

In a statement, the HMR advised the passengers to strictly follow the Covid-19 Safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others.

Passengers were requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.

